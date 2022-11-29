LawCall
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - After it was confirmed Hugh Freeze would be the next head coach for Auburn football, the university has one more big announcement. Former interim coach Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams has been named Associate Head Coach at Auburn University.

Williams released the information on his Twitter Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

