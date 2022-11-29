LawCall
Birmingham PD looking to identify dine-and-dash suspects who pointed firearm at restaurant employee

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are conducting a robbery investigation at King Buffet in the 7800 Block of Crestwood Boulevard.

An East Precinct sergeant stated that he was on patrol when he entered the Kings Buffet and learned a robbery had just occurred at the restaurant.

According to police, a male and female visited the restaurant and left without paying for their food. A restaurant employee questioned the couple about paying for their food while in the parking lot. When one of the suspects pulled a firearm and pointed it at the worker. The suspects fled the scene in a black 4-door sedan.

No injuries were reported.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in the photos below.

King Buffet Robbery Investigation
King Buffet Robbery Investigation(Birmingham Police Department)
King Buffet Robbery Investigation
King Buffet Robbery Investigation(Birmingham Police Department)
