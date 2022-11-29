Birmingham PD looking to identify dine-and-dash suspects who pointed firearm at restaurant employee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are conducting a robbery investigation at King Buffet in the 7800 Block of Crestwood Boulevard.

An East Precinct sergeant stated that he was on patrol when he entered the Kings Buffet and learned a robbery had just occurred at the restaurant.

According to police, a male and female visited the restaurant and left without paying for their food. A restaurant employee questioned the couple about paying for their food while in the parking lot. When one of the suspects pulled a firearm and pointed it at the worker. The suspects fled the scene in a black 4-door sedan.

No injuries were reported.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in the photos below.

King Buffet Robbery Investigation (Birmingham Police Department)

