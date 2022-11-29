B’ham PD: 14-year-old boy shot at The Park at Sunderland Apartments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting an investigation following a shooting on Monday, Nov. 29, in the 600 block of Valley Crest Drive.

Police say around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to The Park at Sunderland Apartments. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was alert and able to communicate with officers.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel arrived on the scene and transported the victim to Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently there are no suspects in custody, according to police.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the Felony Assault Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

