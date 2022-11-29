Bessemer Police searching for multiple suspects after string of car burglaries leaves 10 windows smashed

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are searching for the driver a four door silver sedan They believe is attached to a string of vehicle break-ins from the Greenwood area last week.

“Overall, we are pretty high as far as car break-ins go,” Lt. Christian Clemons with Bessemer PD said.

Clemons said in a recent string of break-ins, 10 cars were broken into at once, in the middle of the day.

“It was mostly in a business area,” Clemons said. “Where people drive to work, they park their cars, and they usually don’t go back out to them unless they are going to lunch or until it’s time to go home.”

But, Clemons said its how these cars were broken into that have police on alert.

“In all ten cases we had, the car windows were busted, which is something different for this time of year,” he said. “Most of the time, it’s just kind of pulling handles to see who left contents open or doors unlocked.”

Clemons said overall, they still see more unlocked car break-ins than windows being smashed, but the broken window trend seems to be picking up again. Clemons said for theses cases, they don’t know exactly why the windows were smashed.

“A lot of the items stolen ranged from guns, money, wallets,” Clemons said. “They were in compartments, like your center console or glove compartment.”

Clemons said even though they were hidden, multiple guns were stolen. He said they also believe they are searching for at least two suspects.

“It’s concerning to us what will happen to these guns following these actions, where these guns may go.”

While there isn’t much you can do to prevent your windows from being smashed, Clemons said park in well lit areas and don’t leave valuables in your car.

“We still want to lock your doors and we still want you to hide your valuables,” Clemons said.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information, contact the Bessemer Police Department at (205) 425-2411.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.