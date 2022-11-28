Sunny and dry Monday but rain is possible by tomorrow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are getting started here on our Monday morning after Thanksgiving with a few things to know about the weather today:

It should be sunny and dry today;

Rain is possible by tomorrow;

And, strong storms are possibly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

While we could see some strong storms during that timeframe, the greatest risk of severe storms from this system will be to our west. West Mississippi along with northeast Louisiana and eastern Arkansas are under a Moderate Risk (a 4 on the scale of 1-5) of seeing severe storms. Long track tornadoes are possible in these areas, along with damaging winds and large hail.

If you are planning to travel to these locations tomorrow, please pay attention to your WBRC First Alert weather app.

The system looks to begin weakening as it moves into Alabama in the late night hours of Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. However, west/northwest Alabama could see a greater risk of strong storms. Areas from Walker, Winston and western Tuscaloosa counties and to the west are under a Slight Risk of seeing severe storms (a 2 on the scale of 1-5).

More on the timing in a moment.

As far as this morning is concerned, thing are quiet. We have a few morning clouds in our northern counties, but those are expected to burn off quickly today.

Temps are mostly in the 40s this morning, just a little above average lows.

Looking at radar across the southeast, we are looking at a few showers off to our north, but dry weather other than that. No fog is in our area either, so visibilities are great this morning.

Taking a look at our Next 24 Hours, our temps are expected to climb into the low 60s by lunchtime today under mostly sunny skies. By midafternoon we should see lots of sunshine, with highs near 63 in most areas.

Tomorrow morning is expected to bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and lows again in the 40s. If you’re planning on shopping tomorrow, the forecast looks mainly dry through the morning, with scattered showers and storms developing by tomorrow afternoon.

Regarding the timing for the storm potential for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, we are looking at the leading edge of storms pushing into our far western counties around 8 or 9pm Tuesday, into the Jefferson county/Birmingham area by midnight, and continuing to push through our area through 6 or 7am. After the rain and storms end, we will likely see rapid clearing going into the Wednesday afternoon, with highs climbing close to 60-degrees.

A warming trend is expected to begin Thursday into Friday under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

By the weekend we should see morning temps in the 50s and highs in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.