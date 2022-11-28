Precious Little Turkeys: Thanksgiving costumes for Brookwood NICU babies
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The cutest little turkeys are at the NICU at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center!
For babies and their families who had to spend the holiday in the NICU, some Brookwood staff members put together hand-made turkey costumes for the little patients.
Thank you to the Brookwood staff for making the holiday more enjoyable for these families.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.