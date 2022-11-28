LawCall
Precious Little Turkeys: Thanksgiving costumes for Brookwood NICU babies

NICU babies dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving.
NICU babies dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving.(Source: Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)
By Sara Hampton
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The cutest little turkeys are at the NICU at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center!

For babies and their families who had to spend the holiday in the NICU, some Brookwood staff members put together hand-made turkey costumes for the little patients.

NICU babies dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving.
NICU babies dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving.(Source: Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)
NICU babies dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving.
NICU babies dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving.(Source: Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)
NICU babies dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving.
NICU babies dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving.(Source: Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)
NICU babies dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving.
NICU babies dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving.(Source: Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

Thank you to the Brookwood staff for making the holiday more enjoyable for these families.

