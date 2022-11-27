LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

UAB announces bowl game destination

UAB defeats Georgia Southern 35-21
UAB defeats Georgia Southern 35-21(UAB Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Saturday’s 37-27 win over LA Tech, UAB improves to 6-6 on the season and is bowl eligible. The Blazers’ didn’t have to wait long to find out where they will be playing during bowl season.

UAB (6-6, 4-4) will travel to Nassau, Bahamas to take on Miami (OH) (6-6, 4-4) in the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl.

This will be UAB’s sixth consecutive bowl game appearance and seventh overall.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Jim Sichko pays it forward to customers and employees at Waffle House.
Father Jim Sichko tips Waffle House servers $100 dollars each
Guilford is charged with Capital Murder in relation to a Friday morning shooting
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Norton's Florist owner Gus Pappas dies
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night homicide
18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham

Latest News

Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) runs the ball against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium...
Alabama earns statement win against Auburn in regular season finale
Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men's health
Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men’s health after beating cancer
Auburn's interim head coach talks leading the Tigers
Being a leader: One-on-one with Auburn’s Carnell Williams
It marks the Bulldogs first outright conference title since 1936
Samford wins outright SoCon title in double OT thriller against Mercer