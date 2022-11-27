LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane in Miami

FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks on the sideline during a NFL...
FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks on the sideline during a NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconsciousness, police and airline officials said Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.(Alex Menendez | AP Photo/Alex Menendez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday.

“Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, (aircraft crew members) called for police and fire rescue,” Miami Dade Police Officer Luis Sierra said in a statement following the 9:30 a.m. Sunday incident.

“As they tried to wake (Beckham) to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness,” the statement said.

American Airlines representative Alfredo Garduno confirmed that flight 1228, bound for Los Angeles, returned to the gate before takeoff “due to a customer failing to follow crew members’ instructions and refusing to fasten their seat belt.”

Other passengers re-boarded and the flight departed later for Los Angeles, Garduno said. He did not immediately respond to questions about how many passengers were on the flight.

Twitter post attributed to Beckham appeared to refer to the incident, saying, “Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me,” and adding with a misspelling that he had “seen it alll.”

Police said Beckham “was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements.”

Sierra did not immediately respond to questions about whether Beckham had been arrested or was cited for a criminal offense.

Beckham, 30, is a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who has been a free agent since helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last February. He caught a touchdown pass before tearing a knee ligament in that 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham has been reported to be near a return to the league and the Dallas Cowboys have said they want to sign him.

Several other teams are expected to pursue Beckham, who had been at the center of controversy in previous stops with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
A body was found in a Birmingham driveway on Saturday.
Body found in Birmingham driveway Saturday evening
Father Jim Sichko pays it forward to customers and employees at Waffle House.
Father Jim Sichko tips Waffle House servers $100 dollars each
UAB defeats Georgia Southern 35-21
UAB announces bowl game destination
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

GBHS is offering a $25 pet adoption special on some long-term puppies.
GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups
The City of Hoover will hold its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 29.
Hoover Christmas tree lighting ceremony set for Tuesday
1 person injured in shooting at Huntsville Walmart
Huntsville Police: 1 person injured in shooting at Sparkman Dr. Walmart
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms