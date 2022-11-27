Huntsville Police: 1 person injured in shooting at Sparkman Dr. Walmart

LawCall
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a shooting incident at a Huntsville Walmart on Sunday.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2200 Sparkman Dr. around 12:40 p.m.

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said one male patient was transported to Hunstville Hospital Trauma Services with injuries sustained in the incident.

Officers believe a verbal argument between the victim and a suspect led to the shooting. Nothing further is available on the suspect at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

