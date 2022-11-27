LawCall
Hoover Christmas tree lighting ceremony set for Tuesday

The City of Hoover will hold its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 29.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoover, Ala. (WBRC) - The Christmas season is here and cities around the state are planning their respective Christmas tree ceremonies.

The City of Birmingham announced their plans for November 27 and, now, the City of Hoover has announced their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, November 29 at 5 p.m.

The ceremony will be held in the parking lot of Hoover City Hall at 100 Municipal Lane. It is free and open to the public.

Local school choirs and bands will perform festive music. Refreshments will be available, as well as complimentary hot chocolate and coffee, individually wrapped treats and take home crafts. Families will also be able to take pictures with Santa Claus in the Hoover Library Theatre.

Overflow parking will be available at the Hoover Parking Library.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

