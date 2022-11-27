GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for nine long-term resident puppies. They say it’s all thanks to a generous sponsor to get these pets a fur-ever home.

Chief Program Officer Ivana Sullivan says it’s important to get these dogs adopted as soon as possible because the longer an animal is in a shelter, the more likely they will become institutionalized.

She adds that some pets can actually lose their potty-training in as little as two weeks.

“Somebody would probably be shocked to know that a long time to be at a shelter for us is really just a few weeks,” said Sullivan. “We want these animals to come in, we care for them, get them spayed and neutered, get them ready for adoption, and we want them to find a home within the first couple of weeks of being here.”

The nine dogs include:

1. Hannah - 10-month-old Pit mix

2. Faye - 7-month-old Hound mix

3. Marlin - 8-month-old Pit mix

4. Asia - 10-month-old Shepherd-Hound mix

5. Dixon - 10-month-old Pit mix

6. Gavin - 11-month-old American Bulldog mix

7. Cici - 1-year-old Great Dane mix

8. Bowen - 4-year-old Belgian Malinois

9. Orestes - 4-month-old Shepherd mix

GBHS posted some cute photos of the pups that you can find on their Facebook page.

