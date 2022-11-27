LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups

GBHS is offering a $25 pet adoption special on some long-term puppies.
GBHS is offering a $25 pet adoption special on some long-term puppies.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for nine long-term resident puppies. They say it’s all thanks to a generous sponsor to get these pets a fur-ever home.

Chief Program Officer Ivana Sullivan says it’s important to get these dogs adopted as soon as possible because the longer an animal is in a shelter, the more likely they will become institutionalized.

She adds that some pets can actually lose their potty-training in as little as two weeks.

“Somebody would probably be shocked to know that a long time to be at a shelter for us is really just a few weeks,” said Sullivan. “We want these animals to come in, we care for them, get them spayed and neutered, get them ready for adoption, and we want them to find a home within the first couple of weeks of being here.”

The nine dogs include:

1. Hannah - 10-month-old Pit mix

2. Faye - 7-month-old Hound mix

3. Marlin - 8-month-old Pit mix

4. Asia - 10-month-old Shepherd-Hound mix

5. Dixon - 10-month-old Pit mix

6. Gavin - 11-month-old American Bulldog mix

7. Cici - 1-year-old Great Dane mix

8. Bowen - 4-year-old Belgian Malinois

9. Orestes - 4-month-old Shepherd mix

GBHS posted some cute photos of the pups that you can find on their Facebook page.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
A body was found in a Birmingham driveway on Saturday.
Body found in Birmingham driveway Saturday evening
Father Jim Sichko pays it forward to customers and employees at Waffle House.
Father Jim Sichko tips Waffle House servers $100 dollars each
UAB defeats Georgia Southern 35-21
UAB announces bowl game destination
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

The City of Hoover will hold its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 29.
Hoover Christmas tree lighting ceremony set for Tuesday
1 person injured in shooting at Huntsville Walmart
Huntsville Police: 1 person injured in shooting at Sparkman Dr. Walmart
Officials said the engine was struck by a commercial vehicle that did not move over.
Shorter fire chief reminds drivers to ‘move over’ for emergency vehicles
A Lifetime In The Arena
A Lifetime in the Arena