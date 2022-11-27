FIRST ALERT: Windy, rainy early morning hours, dry conditions gradually return

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a low-end threat for severe storms late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning across western and southern portions of Central Alabama. The threats include isolated damaging winds up to 60 mph and perhaps a tornado.

Severe Storms Possible This Week (WBRC)

Today, breezy, but sunnier conditions return with clouds and a chance for a few late day sprinkles still in East Alabama. Winds will be diminishing and clearing skies will return. After highs today between 60 and 65, overnight lows will fall to around 45 with Monday afternoon temperatures a degree or two warmer.

WBRC Sunday morning weather, 11/27/22 (WBRC)

Then Monday night and Tuesday winds become more southerly increasing Gulf moisture ahead of an approaching storm system. A few showers may develop in West Alabama as a result of the increase in moisture Tuesday afternoon with the possibility for a thunderstorm.

As dew points climb above 60 degrees back to the west there is a greater threat for Severe Storms Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night with the low-end threat for a tornado or damaging winds late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in areas to the south and west ahead of the stronger cold front including West Alabama.

Behind the front, much cooler, drier conditions will return Wednesday night continuing through Friday. By the upcoming weekend a warming trend will return as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Gulf of Mexico and the Southeast.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.