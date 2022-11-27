Body found in Birmingham driveway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a man was found in a Birmingham driveway just before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Birmingham police said the body was found on the 2800 Block of 29th Street Southwest.

Authorities say that a family member was the first person to find the victim, who had died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are investigating the shooting and current do not have anyone in custody.

