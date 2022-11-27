LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham City Schools to participate in new math training program

(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School (BCS) teachers will soon participate in a new program to help improve students’ math scores.

It comes after the state department released the failing schools list just a few weeks ago. 13 schools within the BCS district were on the list, but it’s less than in years past.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan says while they’ve made progress, there’s still more work to be done.

“Just this year, we had seven schools to come off the list,” he explained. “We had four to come on so we have a net of 13 but we’re not going to satisfied until every school is off the list.”

To make that happen, the school system is investing in a new program. Dr. Sullivan says the program costs around $240,000.

“I think it’s money well spent because it gives our teachers those skills they need in order to improve instruction,” he added.

It’s called the Public Education Leadership Program and it will focus on math instruction. Dr. Sullivan says it’s a 10-week intensive training for the teachers.

“Gives our teachers the opportunity to fail and succeed and give them an opportunity to be innovative and go back and take those practices back to their classroom and quickly change the cycle,” said Dr. Sullivan. “So if you have students not doing well, not performing well, you can analyze what those issues are and quickly address those issues so that students can be successful.”

He says the same program has produced good results in other schools within cities like Los Angeles and Chicago.

“We know the state of Alabama is getting ready to push out the Numeracy Act just like they pushed out the Literacy Act so we want to position Birmingham City Schools to be in the best position,” said Dr. Sullivan. “Our goal is to be proactive not reactive.”

Twenty schools will be participating in the program and the skills that are learned will stick with the teachers for a lifetime.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Jim Sichko pays it forward to customers and employees at Waffle House.
Father Jim Sichko tips Waffle House servers $100 dollars each
Guilford is charged with Capital Murder in relation to a Friday morning shooting
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Norton's Florist owner Gus Pappas dies
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night homicide
18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham

Latest News

Christmas tree
Birmingham holiday tree lighting set for Nov. 27
Source: WBRC video
Regions Bank to illuminate downtown Birmingham with holiday lights
Source: WBRC video
Doctors share when to go to the emergency room when sick with Flu or RSV
Source: WBRC video
A Life In The Arena