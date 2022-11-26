FIRST ALERT: Mild, dry start to the day, rain developing overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas along and south of I-20 through 7 a.m. this morning and a Wind Advisory will be in effect area wide from 6 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected tonight and tomorrow morning.

Clouds will be increasing through the afternoon from southwest to northeast and a few showers may develop in West Alabama later this morning, spreading east through late morning and early afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will linger around 65 as southeast winds increase during the later afternoon. However, it still appears due to the clouds and rain the chances for severe weather are limited although there may be a few thunderstorms which develop especially to the south and west.

WBRC Saturday morning weather, 11/26/22 (WBRC)

Drier conditions will redevelop tomorrow afternoon with similar conditions expected through Monday afternoon.

The next big weather system will reach the region Tuesday and with increasing dew points especially to the west a few strong storms are expected. However, the stronger storms are still expected to remain west of our area so no widespread hazardous weather is expected. Showers are likely to linger into Wednesday followed by colder, drier conditions for the second half of next week.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.