LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Doctors share when to go to the emergency room when sick with Flu or RSV

Cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 could become more widespread when holiday gatherings start.
Cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 could become more widespread when holiday gatherings start.(AKNS)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hospital leaders worry about RSV and flu cases rising in the next few weeks after holiday gatherings.

Children’s of Alabama is inundated with patients right now in the emergency room, with many needing ICU care for Flu and RSV.

“We have very high numbers of flu and RSV,” Jefferson County Child Health Medical Director Dr. Khalilah Brown said. “Anyone can get RSV, but typically healthy older children and adults under the age of 65, it tends to look more just like a general cold. Our little children with smaller airways, our premature babies, our kids who are immuno-compromised or have heart conditions, they are the ones who have trouble with RSV. As well as adults who are 65 and older.”

Dr. Brown said because all ages can be impacted differently, it can be hard to tell how severe your sickness is and when to go to the emergency room or not.

“The symptoms for flu, RSV, and Covid will sometimes overlap, so it can be a little confusing,” Dr. Brown said. “We want to make sure we are keeping the ERs open and our ER docs available for those emergencies, for those kids who are really sick.”

Brown said typical cold symptoms, like fever, cough and sore throat are normal. But, it’s when you notice worsened symptoms that you should be concerned.

“Call the pediatrician early, so they can help figure out what the steps are, before your child gets into significant trouble,” she said. “If they are having respiratory distress to the point where they can’t eat or drink or they have their nostrils flaring, you see their ribs when they are breathing, they are breathing that hard. Or, they are hard to wake up, lethargic, that’s when you should consider going to the emergency room.”

Brown said the best way to prevent severe illness is being extra careful this holiday season and getting the flu vaccine.

“Cover your mouth and hand washing are all things that work for Flu, RSV, and Covid,” he said.

Brown said if you are worried about your child’s symptoms, but don’t think it is severe enough for the ER, most pediatric offices have a 24-hour help line. She said they should be able to connect you to an on-call nurse or doctor about what you should do next.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thursday.
Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
Father Jim Sichko pays it forward to customers and employees at Waffle House.
Father Jim Sichko tips Waffle House servers $100 dollars each
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in Center Point on Thursday that...
One person dead after shooting in Center Point

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
A Life In The Arena
Source: WBRC video
Oldest living Bama QB
Source: WBRC video
Man arrested in shooting in Walker County
Source: WBRC video
Shoppers hit stores for Black Friday deals