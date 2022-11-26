LawCall
Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space

Decatur family sending ashes to space
Decatur family sending ashes to space
By Matthew King
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever.

Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.

Now, her son T.J. is paying a company named Celestis Inc. to launch a portion of her ashes into space.

“Seeing someone go to the moon and being shot into space,” Joseph said. “It was a big deal at that point in her life. It was a big thing. Mom will go into space, be weightless, and she’ll come back down for us to collect her remains from the capsule.”

Joseph said the event will be more than goodbye it will be more of a celebration for his beloved mother.

“Her final triumph on this planet will be to make it to space and be off the planet,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

