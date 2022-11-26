LawCall
Birmingham holiday tree lighting set for November 27

Christmas background with christmass balls - Soft focus
Christmas background with christmass balls - Soft focus(Earnest Tse | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham will soon look far more festive as the holiday season is officially upon us.

The city will host its Holiday Tree Block Party from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 27 in front of City Hall on Short 20th Street North.

Magic City Market Place vendors and more than a dozen food trucks will be there for families to shop and eat. Birmingham choreographer Ursula Smith will perform a sample of her “Brown Sugar Nutcracker” dance at 5 p.m. Free musical performances by Ampliphied Noiz and Dave and the Party Rockers will start at 5:15 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the concerts.

The tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m.

