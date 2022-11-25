LawCall
One person dead after shooting in Center Point

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead following a shooting Thursday evening in Center Point.

Jeffery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2400 Block of 5th Street NW in Center Point at around 6:45 p.m. to investigate reports that a person had been shot.

A male victim was found dead on the scene when deputies arrived.

Police say they have not yet determined a reason for the shooting and are investigating the scene.

Anyone with any information about Thursday’s shooting is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450 and select option 2.

