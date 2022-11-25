LawCall
One injured in stabbing in Tuscaloosa

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after one person was stabbed on November...
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after one person was stabbed on November 25, 2022.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after one person was stabbed on November 25, 2022.

This happened at Mimosa Gardens Circle. Authorities say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say a female suspect is custody. An investigation is currently underway.

