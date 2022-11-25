One injured in stabbing in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after one person was stabbed on November 25, 2022.

This happened at Mimosa Gardens Circle. Authorities say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say a female suspect is custody. An investigation is currently underway.

