One injured in shooting at apartment in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on November 25, 2022.

This happened at the Branscomb Apartments. Authorities say a male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, there’s no word on if any suspects are in custody.

An investigation into this shooting continues.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.