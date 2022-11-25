LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Mexico wants American extradited on charges in tourist death

Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Mexican prosecutors have filed charges against a U.S. woman suspected of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video.

Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson.

But on Thursday, they said they had approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico.

Robinson’s death at a resort development in San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries. The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of people she was traveling with.

Local prosecutor Antonio López Rodríguez said the case was being treated as a potential homicide and an arrest warrant had been issued for the suspect. The group Robinson was traveling with, however, left Mexico after she was found dead in a rented villa.

State prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa Anaya said the suspect was also an American, but did not identify her.

News outlets in Charlotte, North Carolina, reported that the people Robinson was traveling with gave differing versions of how she died, but that an autopsy revealed she died of a severe spinal cord or neck injury.

A video apparently taped at the luxury villa in San Jose del Cabo shows one woman, apparently an American, beating another woman identified as Robinson.

The video has been reposted many times on social media sites. In it, a man with an American accent can be heard saying, “Can you at least fight back?” The man did not appear to intervene in the beating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thursday.
Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Erron Brown pled guilty to two counts for First Degree Assault in the 2018 shooting that killed...
Erron Brown sentenced to three years in prison for 2018 Galleria shooting
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in Center Point on Thursday that...
One person dead after shooting in Center Point

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on...
Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton, N.C., Walmart on Black Friday
Regions Center Christmas
Christmas tradition: Regions Bank to illuminate downtown Birmingham with holiday lights
18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples died on the scene. A second victim suffered...
18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Teenage employee among 6 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting