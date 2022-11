BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died.

Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001.

