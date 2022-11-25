FIRST ALERT: Drying out this evening; Another round of rain expected Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Black Friday! It’s been a soggy start to the day with widespread light rain across Central Alabama. Areas along and north of I-20/59 ended up with estimated rainfall totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch. The larger rainfall amounts were to our south in the Montgomery area where spots received over an inch of rainfall. The good news is that the rain is moving out and we should see some improvement by this afternoon and evening. If you plan on shopping later today, we should be rain free. We will likely end up mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will come from the north at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside late this evening, grab the jacket! Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 50s by 7-8 PM. High school football playoff games this evening should end up dry with a mostly cloudy sky.

Drying out this evening; Another round of rain expected Saturday (WBRC)

Next Big Thing: The next big story is the chance to see another round of showers and storms across Central Alabama Saturday. I think we’ll start tomorrow morning dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 40s. Cloud cover will increase tomorrow morning with showers possible in west Alabama around 2-3 PM. Models are still struggling on the exact timing of when we’ll see widespread rain and a few storms. The latest trends show the heaviest rainfall occurring after 7 PM Saturday. The rain and storms will likely move to the east giving us a wet Saturday night for all of Central Alabama. Severe weather appears low with this system, with the greatest threat for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes in far southwest Alabama. Our main threats will be heavy rain, some lightning, and gusty winds up to 30-40 mph. It’ll end up breezy Saturday night into Sunday morning, so you might want to secure any outdoor decorations and patio furniture. Sustained winds will be around 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

Iron Bowl Forecast: If you are planning on attending the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa tomorrow, I would recommend grabbing the poncho. The latest guidance now shows a chance for scattered showers during the first half of the game. Temperatures will likely start out in the mid 60s. We might see increasing rain chances by the second half of the game. Once the game ends, rain and storms will become more likely. Just remember that when thunder roars, go indoors. If a delay occurs, please follow directions and put yourself in a safe place away from the weather elements. Temperatures at the end of the game will likely cool into the lower 60s.

Rainfall Totals: We didn’t receive a lot of rain last night with most of the heavy rain staying in south Alabama. We will likely pick up another half inch to one inch of rainfall through Sunday morning. Flooding will not be an issue. We need the rain! We have a 2-3″ deficit for November, so any rainfall will be considered beneficial.

Clearing Out Sunday: We can’t rule out a few showers Sunday morning in east Alabama, but most of the rain will be out of here by the late morning hours. Morning temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid 50s. We will likely see decreasing clouds Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Beautiful Monday: Monday looks like our best weather day of next week. We will likely start out in the 40s Monday morning with highs in the low to mid 60s. We should see plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. I would take advantage of the nice weather Monday as rainy weather returns Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Strong Storms Possible Next Wednesday: We might be finishing out the month of November with the threat for strong and severe storms. Tuesday will end up very warm with highs in the lower 70s with increasing clouds. Showers and a few storms will be possible Tuesday evening in parts of west Alabama with a rain chance around 30-40%. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a significant threat for severe storms to our west in parts of east Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and west Tennessee next Tuesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday will likely end up wet and stormy for us. With some instability and wind shear in place, we can’t rule out the threat for strong and severe storms. It remains too early to determine the exact timing and intensity of this system as of now. We will have a better handle on this setup by early next week. Please check with us for frequent updates on social media, through the First Alert Weather App, and on television. A setup like this could bring strong winds and maybe an isolated tornado threat. We are entering our secondary severe weather season which normally occurs in November and December.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend.

