LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Christmas tradition: Regions Bank to illuminate downtown Birmingham with holiday lights

Regions Center Christmas
Regions Center Christmas(Regions Bank)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ‘Tis the season for the return of the annual Regions Bank holiday display.

On Friday, Nov. 25, the Regions Center will be transformed into Birmingham’s tallest holiday display with Christmas trees, a massive wreath, and a giant stocking illuminating the sides of the 30-story building that serves as the headquarters of Regions Financial Corp.

Over the last few months, Regions has been making sure the roughly 2,500 windows are ready to glow green, red, and white. Testing has been under way during “off hours” in recent weeks to make sure every window that’s part of the display is ready to shine.

This beloved tradition in the Magic City started over 40 years ago when the building was shared by the former First National Bank of Birmingham and a company called Southern Natural Gas.

123 movies
how to add google maps to a website

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thursday.
Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Erron Brown pled guilty to two counts for First Degree Assault in the 2018 shooting that killed...
Erron Brown sentenced to three years in prison for 2018 Galleria shooting
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in Center Point on Thursday that...
One person dead after shooting in Center Point

Latest News

18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples died on the scene. A second victim suffered...
18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham
Lynden and Chad get engaged
Lynden and Chad get engaged
Academy Sports and Outdoors offering deep discounts on Black Friday
Academy Sports and Outdoors offering deep discounts on Black Friday
The Iron Bowl and its weather history