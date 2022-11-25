Christmas tradition: Regions Bank to illuminate downtown Birmingham with holiday lights

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ‘Tis the season for the return of the annual Regions Bank holiday display.

On Friday, Nov. 25, the Regions Center will be transformed into Birmingham’s tallest holiday display with Christmas trees, a massive wreath, and a giant stocking illuminating the sides of the 30-story building that serves as the headquarters of Regions Financial Corp.

Over the last few months, Regions has been making sure the roughly 2,500 windows are ready to glow green, red, and white. Testing has been under way during “off hours” in recent weeks to make sure every window that’s part of the display is ready to shine.

This beloved tradition in the Magic City started over 40 years ago when the building was shared by the former First National Bank of Birmingham and a company called Southern Natural Gas.

