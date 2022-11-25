LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14

Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 at the 2022 Turkey Day Classic.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 at the 2022 Turkey Day Classic.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kayvon Britten ran for three touchdowns, including a game-winner with 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14.

Britten carried it 28 times for 160 yards for UAPB. His 7-yard touchdown opened the scoring in the first quarter and his 11-yarder made it 13-0 early in the second quarter. He capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive with a 14-yard TD in the closing seconds.

Dematrius Davis was 18-of-30 passing for 272 yards with an interception for Alabama State.

Jacory Merritt had 91 yards rushing and two scores in the third quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
One person was shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thursday.
Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
Police searching for suspects after 150 Summit Apartments attempted robbery, shooting

Latest News

Texas Southern forward John Walker III, left, strips the ball from Auburn forward Jaylin...
No. 13 Auburn defeats Texas Southern 72-56
Gold medalist Sunisa Lee of the United States displays her medal for the artistic gymnastics...
2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024
Troy University's Carlton Martial is closing in on the FBS tackle record.
Troy’s 5-9-ish Carlton Martial closing on FBS tackle record
Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) celebrates a basket against George Mason during the first half...
Green, Johnson lead No. 15 Auburn past George Mason, 70-52