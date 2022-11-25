Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road.
One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody.
The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.