Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.

One person was shoot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thursday.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road.

One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody.

The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m.

