Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road.

One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody.

The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m.

