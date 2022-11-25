Alabaster to increase police presence during holiday shopping season

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Police Department is working to ensure a safe experience for shoppers this holiday season.

The department said they will be increasing police presence at the North and South Promenade shopping centers by approximately 300 percent throughout the holiday season.

While they say that it is “generally rare” in Alabaster, there is a trend of increasing criminal activity during the Christmas holidays. To tackle this, Alabaster police will have an increased presence of both uniformed and non-uniformed officers.

“Uniformed officers will be conducting roaming patrols and foot patrols to ease shoppers’ minds and deter criminal activity,” the department said. They said the uniformed officers will be on foot inside and outside of businesses at the shopping centers.

The non-uniformed officers will also be conducting roaming and foot patrols.

“These non-uniformed officers will be diligently working to curb any criminal activity inside the businesses and in the parking lots,” they said.

Police ask that shoppers protect themselves by locking their vehicles and placing gifts and valuables out of sight.

