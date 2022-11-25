LawCall
Academy Sports and Outdoors offering deep discounts on Black Friday

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stores reopened this morning to begin those Black Friday sales after Thanksgiving.

In Tuscaloosa, Kelvin Reynolds found one store that is expecting to be busy today.

Academy Sports and Outdoors opened its doors at 5 a.m.

If you’re looking for great deals today, some exercise equipment is half off. Prices are discounted on shoes, sunglasses, and many other items.

This is the last day a lot of those deals will be offered.

Academy Sports and Outdoors in Tuscaloosa will be open until 11 p.m.

Check with your local store for Black Friday hours.

