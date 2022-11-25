18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on November 24, 2022.

Police say that around 6:50 p.m. two males arrived at UAB Hospital in a private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say this scene happened in the 400 block of Orchid Road. Authorities believe the victims were in a car when they were shot by a suspect in another car.

A motive has not been released in this shooting, but police do not believe this is random.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.