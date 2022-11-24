LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Walker County shooting leaves one person hospitalized

The scene from a shooting in Cordova left one person hospitalized.
The scene from a shooting in Cordova left one person hospitalized.(Walker County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Walker County on Thursday.

One victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pea Ridge Road in Cordova.


embed google maps in gmail

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said one person is currently in custody.

Police said the shooting happened between two family members and that the public is not in any danger.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
Police searching for suspects after 150 Summit Apartments attempted robbery, shooting
Has this ever happened to you? You finish ordering at a coffee shop and they spin the iPad...
Etiquette experts tell us how to deal with ‘guilt tipping’

Latest News

One person was shoot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thursday.
Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.
Erron Brown pled guilty to two counts for First Degree Assault in the 2018 shooting that killed...
Erron Brown sentenced to three years in prison for 2018 Galleria shooting
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham offering an easy and affordable way to give back this...
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham offering an easy and affordable way to give back this holiday season
Some of you may have already made plans for where and when you plan to shop, but you’re not the...
Leeds Police preparing for hectic Black Friday