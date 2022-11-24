Walker County shooting leaves one person hospitalized

CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Walker County on Thursday.

One victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pea Ridge Road in Cordova.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said one person is currently in custody.

Police said the shooting happened between two family members and that the public is not in any danger.

The investigation is ongoing.

