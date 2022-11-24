The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham offering an easy and affordable way to give back this holiday season

LawCall
Salvation Army
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is impacting everyone’s wallets, but non-profit leaders are offering an easy and affordable way you can help those in need this holiday.

Temperatures are dropping as we get into these colder months, which means energy bills are bound to start going up. Leaders will The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham said that many people across the state this year are going to struggle to afford their bills and stay warm.

“We are going to see heating bills much higher than they were last year,” The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham Area Commander Major Robert Lyle said. “Just this year with inflation, imagine how these seniors, that are on very difficult fixed income, how they’re able to pay extra when the bills go up. This person looks at that and says ‘I don’t know how I’m going to be able to do this’. Then, they scrape everything together to pay that bill, because they have to stay warm. Then, they may not buy that medicine they need or cut back on their food.”

It’s why Alabama Power and The Salvation Army are offering Project Share, a way for you to pay extra on your energy bill each month. The money helps pay for someone else in need’s bill.

“It helps those who are 60 and older, twice a year, once in the summer and spring and once in the fall and winter,” Lyle said.

You can round up on your bill or give a set amount each month. Lyle said even a few pennies can help.

“They’re utility bill is $11.99 and they are just going to round up a penny,” he said. “Imagine on your utility bill, you rounded up or your give a little bit extra. You won’t even realize that you don’t have it anymore. It’s like out of site, out of mind.”

So far this year, they’ve helped almost three thousand people and spent more than 450 thousand dollars to energy bills.

“This just allows them a little bit of help,” Lyle said.

To donate, all you have to do is go to your Alabama Power account online and click donate to project share, or click here. To get financial help from the program, you can apply at your local Salvation Army office.

