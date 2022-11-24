LawCall
Montevallo Fire Department celebrates Battalion Chief

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Alan Blackmon, Battalion Chief of the Montevallo Fire Department, is celebrating 45 years of service.

Chief Blackmon has saved lives. 35 years ago, he was known for his bravery and courage when he pulled a woman from the explosion at the Bubba’s gas station.

Since then, he went on to serve as chief of the department and is currently serving as battalion chief.

He’s a role model to many and the Montevallo Fire Department recently celebrated his accomplishments.

“Over 50 of our personnel through the years have went on to career departments in central Alabama,” said Kay Goke, Montevallo FD PIO. “There is no doubt that Chief Blackmon has helped educate and train many of the finest that we are seeing in the fire service today.”

The Montevallo Fire Department is all volunteer and Chief Blackmon has dedicated countless time and energy into protecting his community.

