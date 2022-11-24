LawCall
Leeds Police preparing for hectic Black Friday

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Your attention will likely soon turn from fun with the family to black Friday bargain hunting.

On Thanksgiving, many in law enforcement got to enjoy time with their family, but on Friday, very few will be off in Leeds.

“I would say just about every officer who works for the Leeds police department will be working on Friday,” said Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin.

Chief Irwin said his officers will be deployed strategically, based on where the largest crowds are expected.

“We have the Walmart. We have ten officers working there off duty, and there is probably about 20 officers from Leeds and Irondale that will be working at the shops at Grand River on Friday,” said Irwin.

He also expects many to be filling their tanks as they travel far and wide in search of the best bargains.

“We will have a lot of people on the roads coming through Leeds specifically to the Bucee’s. It is like Bucee’s is a hot spot,” said Irwin.

And making sure the roads are flowing smoothly will be another focal point for Leeds Police.

“I’ll have an officer also making sure the interstate doesn’t get backed up that morning. Because usually during the holidays like this it gets busy, so we want to make sure people can get out of Leeds safely, and quickly,” said Irwin.

