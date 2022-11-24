LawCall
Hundreds attend Sam Lapidus Montclair Run in Birmingham
By Jonathan Skinner
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every Thanksgiving Day Since 1976, the Levite Jewish Community Center welcomes the Birmingham community to Montclair Road for the Sam Lapidus Montclair Run.

More than 1,300 runners showed up for the event that celebrates Sam Lapidus’s life and raises funds for the LJCC and the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders. Organizers say the event is crucial for the work they do in the community.

“This is a huge fundraiser for the JCC so this keeps us going throughout the year, helps fund our programming, fund our building, and really keeps us running the community,” said Katie Hausman Grace with the Levite Jewish Community Center. “And also in Sam’s memory, we give $5 of each registration to the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer.”

This is the 46th year for the event, but it was renamed in 2009 to honor Sam Lapidus, who spend much of his childhood at the LJCC.

