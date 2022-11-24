First Alert for a dry Thanksgiving Day; Rain returns tonight into Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful for all of our viewers and the quiet weather we are likely to see for most of today. We are starting out the day dry and cool. Temperatures vary from north to south but most of us are in the 40s and 50s. You’ll likely need a jacket if you step outdoors. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with cloud cover moving in from the west. We are watching our next system developing and producing rain in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas this morning. Most of this rain will stay to our west today, but it’ll likely move into our area tonight into tomorrow morning. We are looking at a mostly cloudy to overcast sky today. If you want to eat outdoors, the weather should cooperate. We are looking at a cloudy sky today with high temperatures warming near 70°F. Winds will come from the east-southeast today at 5-10 mph. By this evening, we could see a stray shower after 7 PM, but I think most of the rain will move in late tonight around 9 PM and afterwards. Temperatures this evening will likely cool into the upper 50s around 7 PM.

Wet Start to Black Friday: If you are an early shopper for Black Friday, you’ll likely need to grab the rain gear. Tomorrow morning is forecast to start out wet with widespread showers across Central Alabama. Temperatures tomorrow morning will likely cool in the low to mid 50s. The bulk of the rain will likely move out of Central Alabama by the late morning hours. The good news about tomorrow is that most of the rain should be out of here by the afternoon and evening hours. If you want to shop around or put-up holiday decorations outdoors, the weather should end up in the low to mid 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. Winds tomorrow will come from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph. Playoff football games across the state Friday evening should end up mostly dry with temperatures cooling into the 50s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out Friday night into Saturday morning.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the weekend is our next chance to see showers and a few storms. The good news for us is that the next round of rain will likely occur late Saturday evening into Saturday night. If you are planning on attending the Iron Bowl, I think we will see dry conditions Saturday morning as you tailgate. Temperatures Saturday morning may end up cooler with most of us in the 40s. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out for the Iron Bowl, but it looks like it’ll be a dry game at this point. The bulk of the rain will likely move into Central Alabama after 8 PM. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out as an area of low pressure lifts northwards into the Midwest. We could see some gusty winds Saturday night into Sunday morning with gusts near 40 mph. The greatest threat for severe weather will likely occur in far southwest Alabama and into southeast Mississippi. Just make sure you stay up to date on the forecast for the weekend as the timing and intensity of this system could still change.

Rainfall Totals: We will see some beneficial rainfall over the next 2-3 days. Most of the models indicate widespread 1-2 inches of rainfall with isolated spots possibly picking up 3 inches through Saturday night. Higher rainfall totals are expected south of I-20 and into parts of south Alabama. We are under drought conditions, so this should help us out! We normally average 4.5″ of rain for the month of November, and most of us have only recorded an inch of rainfall for the month.

Clearing Out Sunday: Sunday morning could produce a few showers mainly east of I-65. I think the rain and cloud cover will quickly move out by the mid and late morning hours Sunday. We’ll start Sunday off with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. We will likely see highs in the low to mid 50s with a partly cloudy sky. It will be a breezy day with northerly winds at 10-20 mph.

Beautiful Monday: We’ll start next week off with nice and quiet weather. Temperatures Monday morning will likely start out in the mid 40s with a clear sky. We should see plenty of sunshine on Monday with highs in the mid 60s. Monday may end up as one of our best weather days next week as the pattern looks unsettled going into December. You may want to take advantage and do some yardwork or put-up holiday decorations on this day.

Unsettled Pattern Next Week: Long-range models continue to show an active weather pattern going into the middle and end of next week. Most of Tuesday will remain dry but we can’t rule out a few showers in west Alabama Tuesday evening. A dynamic weather system will likely develop to our west and give us another round of showers and storms next Wednesday. We’ll have to watch this setup as instability and wind shear could increase giving us a chance for strong and severe storms. It’s too early to determine the magnitude of this event, but it’ll be worth watching. More rain will be possible by next Friday and Saturday.

