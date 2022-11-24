LawCall
Calera police make large drug bust during traffic stop

Calera drug bust
Calera drug bust(Calera Police Department)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police have made an arrest in what they call a major drug trafficking case. The department recovered eight kilograms of meth.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said the arrest came after a lengthy investigation in this case. After identifying the suspect, Calera PD brought in The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Hyche said the department uses tag readers and stays proactive in trafficking cases.

Hyche said that when they conducted a traffic stop on I-65, they got eight kilograms of meth during the stop. He said that is a lot of drugs and no telling how many people it could have reached since it is typically sold by the gram.

Hyche said since drug supply and demand is high nationwide right now, he’s glad to have taken one less dealer off the streets.

“We took off a major drug trafficker,” Hyche said. “That person is not going to be selling drugs throughout Alabama anymore. We don’t know where those drugs were going to end up, but it doesn’t make any difference, whether its Calera, Mobile or Birmingham, we want to keep all of Alabama safe.”

The Calera Police Department said 49-year-old Darrell Leroy Fowler, of Georgia, was taken into custody after the investigation.

