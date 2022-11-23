LawCall
Youth Leadership Development Program for high school juniors, seniors

Youth Leadership Development Program.
Youth Leadership Development Program.(Source: yldp.us)
By Sarah Verser
Nov. 23, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Thanksgiving, a reminder you can never know just by looking at someone how much struggle is in their lives.

Brianna Harvey and Morgan Robinson, two amazing young women, share their stories. One graduated from Auburn and the other from The University of Alabama.

They say no matter what you are going through, you can triumph over your circumstances. Their lives intersect through the Youth Leadership Development Program, which mentors juniors and seniors in high school to become leaders in character. It was a turning point for both of them.

