LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

World Games still in debt more than $1 million to BJCC

World Games still owes $1.4M
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning about more than a million dollars stilled owed by World Games organizers.

BJCC Executive Director, Tad Snider, said the Games owes more than $1.4 million to the BJCC and two affiliate local hotels from when they hosted in July. The World Games originally owed more than $14 million to different vendors after the event.

Snider said he has great communication with World Games leaders and has seen an outline for how they plan to pay the debt. He couldn’t share any timelines with WBRC, but said he is confident it will be paid. It’s more than $400,000 to the BJCC and more than $800,000 to affiliate Sheraton and Westin hotels.

The Games used BJCC buildings as meeting places, renting out Protective Stadium, Legacy Arena, Concert and Exhibit halls. The hotels were used by athletes and officials.

Snider said World Games officials did pay more than $600,000 towards the debt a few months ago, but nothing since. He said this can be expected from large events with local organizing committees.

“It takes a while for all the business activity of those events to be closed out once the events are over,” Snider said. “I don;t think what’s going on with Birmingham and The World Games is abnormal. The World Games is still an event hosted in Birmingham and was notable in terms of the city’s image and perception internationally and certainly in the United States.”

WBRC did reach out to World Games leaders to learn more about their plan to pay this debt to the BJCC, but did not hear back.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Alabama Department of Transportation
ALDOT to close portions of I-20 for road work
5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Police: 5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case

Latest News

Seasonal jobs can help with bills, lead to other opportunities
Seasonal jobs a great way to get some extra cash, or back into the workforce
Central Alabama Pride reacts to Colorado LGBTQ bar shooting
Handling Thanksgiving during flu/RSV surge
Local health leaders say stay away from Thanksgiving gatherings if sick
Has this ever happened to you? You finish ordering at a coffee shop and they spin the iPad...
Etiquette experts tell us how to deal with ‘guilt tipping’