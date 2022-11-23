Village Tavern Brioche French Toast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An easy recipe for a sweet start to the day.

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

Yield: 1 Portion

INGREDIENTS

4 Tablespoons Butter

2 Each Brioche Bread, sliced 2″

As Needed French Toast Batter (Recipe Below)

1 Cup Fresh Strawberries (Slices or halves) or any fresh

berries

As Needed Powdered Sugar

PROCEDURE

1. Pre-heat oven to 250 F.

2. In a non-stick large sauté pan over medium heat, place 2 Tablespoon of butter.

3. Dip sliced Brioche in French Toast Batter making sure to drain excess batter.

4. Place it in the sauté pan and cook each side for 3 minutes, until golden.

5. Place the pan in the oven and continue to cook for 3 more minutes.

6. Cut each slice into half. Arrange the triangle pieces on a plate.

7. Dust with powdered sugar. Serve with fresh berries, if desired.

FRENCH TOAST BATTER

Yield: Approximately 3 Cups

INGREDIENTS

8 Each Eggs, whole

2 Cups Half & Half

1 ½ Tablespoon Vanilla Extract

1 Tablespoon Cinnamon

½ Cup Sugar

½ teaspoon Salt

PROCEDURE

1. Crack eggs into mixing bowl. Whisk well.

2. Add remaining ingredients and blend well

3. Refrigerate covered until ready to use.

