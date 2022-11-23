UAB Police report several car break-ins on campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB wants to make you aware of some recent car break-ins that happened on campus. Campus security is also offering tips to keep you safe both on and off campus.

UAB said the campus continues to see low rates of on-campus crime, but there was a series of car break-ins on campus Monday night.

UAB identified 12 vehicles that were broken into in parking lot 4, as well as on 5th Avenue and 10th Street South.

No one was hurt, but UAB Police are taking the break-ins seriously, working with the Birmingham Police Department to actively investigate those crimes.

They’ve also increased patrols and have additional personnel around its parking lots.

They want you to report any suspicious behavior asking that if you see something, say something.

UAB Police recommend keeping your car doors locked and your windows rolled up.

Don’t leave any valuables in your car or secure them out of sight.

They suggest activating your car alarm and never leaving your keys inside.

And of course, don’t leave your car running.

UAB said it offers several resources to promote on-campus safety including safety escorts.

For more information about those resources, visit the free UAB Rave Guardian app and safety escorts.

Check out “Put your mind at ease with these 7 free safety resources” and read more at UAB’s safety website.

