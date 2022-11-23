LawCall
Tuscaloosa Co. schools in Northport city limits to receive grant money

(MGN)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A few Tuscaloosa County schools located within Northport city limits are set to receive a nice financial windfall. It’s happening because of what the Northport City Council did this week.

The amount is $350,000, and this is the third year the Northport City Council has allocated funding for schools.

The $350,000 education grant is only for those Tuscaloosa County Schools located within the Northport city limits, such as Matthews Elementary School. City officials say the funds are coming from what they call their “Northport First” account. In all, more than 10 schools will share part of the money.

“The elementary schools, from what I understand, got $25,000, the middle schools got $35,000, Tuscaloosa County High School got $90,000, and even some for the Sprayberry Center, the special needs school. Let the council know how they spend it, but a lot of them can use it for computers, for books, for supplies,” said Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon.

The “Northport First” program is the one-cent sales tax passed by Northport city leaders in 2019.

