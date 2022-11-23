LawCall
Top give props to the Hueytown High School marching band

Band of the Week
By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - When the Hueytown High School Golden Gopher Marching Band steps on the field Friday nights to perform a few things stand out. First is the size of the band, 160 members make up the organization making it the largest in the Jefferson County School District.

Second is that the band uses props. There are giant murals and a huge rock and on it is a member banging on the drums.

“We haven’t used props very long, but we love it and so does the crowd,” says Hueytown H.S. Band Director Dwight Caddell. “When we roll out the rock you can feel the crowd get excited in anticipation of what is to come with our show. It’s a lot of fun.”

The show the Golden Gopher Band performs is called, “The King.” The band performs songs from “Coming to America,” “Black Panther,” and “Lion King,” along with a song from the King of Pop, Michael Jacksons, “Earth Song.”

The Hueytown H.S. Marching Band will be in the spotlight Friday as the “Sideline” Band of the Week, which airs at 10:225PM on WBRC FOX6.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

