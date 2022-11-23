LawCall
Police searching for suspects after 150 Summit Apartments attempted robbery, shooting

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Police say around 10:40 p.m., Birmingham 911 received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man who had been shot in a possible robbery attempt. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service transported him to UAB hospital where he was treated.

There are no suspects in custody.

If anyone has additional information in this case, please contact the BPD Robbery Unit at 205-254-1764, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

