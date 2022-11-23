Police investigating after string of car burglaries reported in Bessemer area

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is investigating after approximately 10 cases of car burglaries were reported in the Morgan Rd, Exchange Place and Pine Lane areas.

According to Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons, the burglaries occurred during daytime work hours and the suspect(s) broke the car window for entry.

The items stolen ranged from guns, wallets, credit cards and cash.

Authorities are looking to identify a small 4-door sedan silver in color that was in the area during these car break-ins.

Bessemer Police investigating car burglaries in the area (Bessemer Police Department)

If you recognize the vehicle below or have any information, contact the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411.

