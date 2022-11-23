LawCall
Mike Behind the Mic: Marcelle LeBlanc

By Mike Dubberly
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this week’s episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly talks with actor Marcelle LeBlanc of the Birmingham area, now a student at Auburn University. You might’ve seen her in the early seasons of the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai, but most recently she has starred as Mary Ellen in the surprisingly successful, The Waltons Homecoming. Now, Marcelle is back as Mary Ellen in The Waltons Thanksgiving. She talks about what it’s like working with actor Richard Thomas, who of course played John Boy in the original show from the 1970′s, The Waltons, which follows the family trying navigating the Depression Era living in Virginia.  Marcelle discusses how this newer version relates to common values that family members of all ages can relate to, even in the 21st Century.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

