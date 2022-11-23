Man hits Springville Police Officer during chase in stolen car

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is facing charges after hitting a Springville police officer during a pursuit in a stolen car according to Springville PD.

Police say the suspect stole the vehicle from Trussville and was eluding Trussville police when he hit the Springville officer.

SPD had to set up spikes to stop the vehicle.

Thankfully the officer was not seriously injured.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.