Man hits Springville Police Officer during chase in stolen car

Police lights(WLBT)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is facing charges after hitting a Springville police officer during a pursuit in a stolen car according to Springville PD.

Police say the suspect stole the vehicle from Trussville and was eluding Trussville police when he hit the Springville officer.

SPD had to set up spikes to stop the vehicle.

Thankfully the officer was not seriously injured.

