Man charged in arson of abandoned Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson for a fire that significantly damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel.

According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, Darryl Lamar Jackson, 30, is charged with arson first degree.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard.

Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper said investigators were able to obtain a photo of a person of interest taken from video footage. The MPD Star Center positively identified Jackson as the man in the photo.

Cooper said Jackson was taken into custody and admitted to intentionally starting the fire, knowing the building had people inside despite it being abandoned.

Jackson was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility following his arrest.

Authorities said no injuries were reported during primary and secondary searches of rooms that were not collapsed. Follow-up searches are expected as safety permits.

