First Alert for warmer temperatures Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! You’ll need the jacket if you plan on stepping outside this morning. Temperatures are cooler north of I-20/59 where most locations are in the 30s. Areas farther south in parts of Bibb, Chilton, and Coosa counties are slightly warmer in the 40s. Most of us are 5-10 degrees cooler compared to this time yesterday. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some rain moving through south Alabama this morning, but it is not impacting Central Alabama. We are looking at a mostly sunny sky this morning with cloud cover slowly increasing late in the day. I think by this evening, we will end up partly to mostly cloudy. If you enjoy warm temperatures, I think you’ll love today’s forecast! We are forecasting high temperatures to climb into the upper 60s! Temperatures will end up 5-8 degrees above average this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. If you have to travel or go out this evening, we will remain dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 50s by 7 PM.

Thanksgiving Day Forecast: The good news about tomorrow is that our weather will end up mostly dry during the daylight hours. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s. Tomorrow will end up warm with highs approaching 70°F. The weather should remain dry in the afternoon hours for those wanting to eat outdoors. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for a few showers after 5 PM, but the bulk of the steady and heavy rainfall will likely occur overnight. Winds tomorrow will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: The big story is the wet weather forecast to move into Central Alabama Thursday night into Friday morning. If you are one of those Black Friday spenders who wake up early to go shopping, you’ll need to grab the rain gear. Friday morning is looking very wet with widespread rain likely. We could see pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall at times. Temperatures Friday morning will likely start out in the low to mid 50s. The good news is that most of the rainy weather will occur during the morning hours. Our latest models are hinting that most of the rain will be out of Central Alabama by Friday afternoon. It will be good news for some high school playoff games across the state Friday evening. High temperatures on Friday are forecast to warm into the mid 60s. I would plan for temperatures to cool into the mid to upper 50s by 7-8 PM Friday with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

Rain Returns Saturday: An upper-level low will develop across the Central United States and bring a cold front into Central Alabama Saturday. Another round of rain and some embedded thunderstorms will be likely across Central Alabama Saturday. The timing of the system remains a question, but I would plan for wet weather Saturday morning and into the afternoon hours. The GFS shows a faster solution which would bring slightly drier conditions to Central Alabama by Saturday evening. The European model is slower and shows rain moving in Saturday afternoon in west Alabama and giving us widespread wet conditions Saturday evening. I’m leaning towards a slower solution. I think it’ll be wet Saturday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 60s. If you plan on attending the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa at 2:30 PM, I highly recommend grabbing a poncho. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder Saturday afternoon, but severe weather appears unlikely at this time. Most of the rain should move out of Central Alabama Saturday night.

Sunshine Returns Sunday: If you plan on decorating your house for the holidays Sunday, the weather should cooperate. We will likely start Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with dry conditions. We are forecasting decreasing clouds and a mostly sunny sky Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. It’ll be a cool day with temperatures close to average. \

Looking Ahead: The first half of next week will trend slightly warmer as we finish out the month of November. We are looking at plenty of sunshine next Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Our next chance to see showers and storms will likely occur next Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. Behind the cold front, temperatures will likely cool closer to average by the end of next week. Our average high/low for this time of the year is 63°F/41°F.

