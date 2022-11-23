LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

City of Hoover explains what they say caused payroll issues for city employees

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - An update to a payroll Issue in Hoover. The City of Hoover is shedding light on how they were rectifying payroll issues impacting city employees, including police officers and firefighters who were underpaid or overpaid for months.

City attorney Alan Rice told WBRC the city overpaid more than 100 city employees in excess of $100,000 over several pay periods.

He said the issue was already on the mend.

“The errors are becoming fewer and farther between,” Rice said.

Rice explained the issue began in July 2022, when the city switched to new software, Tyler Munis Technologies, a financial management system.

“The software that we are replacing is over 25 years old. Now we’re trying to go from something that is several generations old, to something that is brand new and the latest product out there, and it doesn’t translate very well,” Rice said.

He said the switch has led to computation issues that continued into November.

Rice said most employees who were underpaid were immediately given the difference on payday.

Those who were overpaid, he said some by double, were giving the money back in installments.

Money, the city must recoup, he said.

“The law says very clearly that any employer has the right to recover overpaid fines, even if it was an error. So, certainly a governmental entity that’s dealing with taxpayer money, we not only have a right to do it, we have an obligation to do it,” Rice explained

Rice said the software manufacturer was working to correct the issue.

He added that the city also hired a third-party auditor to double check their records, “to be sure everybody is paid on time and accurately.”

Rice said the majority of employees self-reported payroll overpayments to the city for which they were grateful.

He said the city will continue to be diligent about preventing the issue from occurring again.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Alabama Department of Transportation
ALDOT to close portions of I-20 for road work
5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Police: 5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case

Latest News

Handling Thanksgiving during flu/RSV surge
Local health leaders say stay away from Thanksgiving gatherings if sick
Has this ever happened to you? You finish ordering at a coffee shop and they spin the iPad...
Etiquette experts tell us how to deal with ‘guilt tipping’
Central Alabama Pride reacts to Colorado LGBTQ bar shooting
How to handle 'guilt tipping'
How to handle 'guilt tipping'